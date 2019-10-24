|
Louise Kelly
Savannah, GA
E. Louise S. Kelly, 80, died October 18, 2019, at home under the care of Compassus Hospice Savannah. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was born December 18, 1938, in Savannah, GA and lived in Savannah most of her life before moving to Charlotte, NC for 14 years. She then moved to Jacksonville, FL where she resided for 10 years before returning to Savannah. She attended Beach High School. She was a baker and cook for the Savannah-Chatham Board of Education and also worked as a professional caterer. Her hobbies were cooking, baking, sewing, decorating and hair styling. She loved life and enjoyed showing hospitality and making people happy. She was also very comical. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on August 26, 1966 and remained faithful until her death. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 28 years, Horace Kelly, Sr., her father, Edward Russ, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; a brother, Marion Russ of Jacksonville, FL; her mother, Ollie Mae Sanders of Savannah, GA; her three sisters, Alfreda Sanders Coleman, Geneva Sanders Lourick both of Savannah, GA; Francis Russ Knox of Jacksonville, FL and a niece, Annie Marie Jackson, who was like a sister.
She is survived by her children, Michael B. Kelly (Doretha), Horace L, Kelly, Jr. (Sharon), Cheryl A. Lawrence (John Sr.), Marjorie Harris (Leonard Harris, Jr.), and Lisa M. McKnight (Garth), 12 grandchildren, 20 great-children, and a special friend from childhood, Adelle Gardener, who was instrumental in aiding her into an accurate knowledge of God's word the Bible. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4869 Old Louisville Rd., Garden City, GA 31408. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.
