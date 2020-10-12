Louise Mary GanemSavannah, GeorgiaLouise Mary Ganem, 99, passed away at her home on October 10, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida on August 7, 1921 to the late Joe and Rosa Thomas. She was raised in Miami, Florida. Louise went on a roadtrip to visit her sister in New Jersey. Returning to Miami, she stopped in Savannah, and met John Joseph Ganem. Louise and John married in 1945 and the couple remained in Savannah to raise their family in Thunderbolt. Together with her husband, she owned Johnnie Ganem Inc. Mrs. Ganem was a member at Nativity of our Lord CCW, St. Mary's Guild, and the BC Women's Auxiliary. She was a long-time communicant of the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph Ganem Sr.; a brother, Sam Thomas; three sisters, Josephine Israel, Mary Cardinal, and Margaret (Gigi) Sheehan. Mrs. Ganem is survived by three sons, John Joseph, Jr. (Karen), Paul (Judy), and Charles (Cheryl); two daughters, Margaret Rose and Evelyn Anne, all of Savannah; a sister, Alice Zyne of Miami, FL; nine grandchildren, Marianne Ganem-Poppell, BJ, Tad, John Patrick, Stephen, and Michael Ganem, Kathleen Johnson, Darla Hammond, Kristin Goodwin; and seventeen great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank caregivers, Linda Ooms, Patricia Gadson, and Brenette Washington for their excellent care of Mrs. Ganem. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14 from 5:30-7:30 PM with a Rosary to begin at 7PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 15 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist with a private burial to follow at Bonaventure Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist 222 E Harris St, Savannah, GA 31401, Spanish Oaks Hospice 8510 Whitefield Ave, Savannah, GA 31406, or Carmelite Monastery 11 W Back Rd, Savannah, GA 31419.Savannah Morning News10/13/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at