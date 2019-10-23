|
|
Sandra Louise Moore "Sandy" Robinson
Savannah
Savannah native, Jenkins High School graduate and current Skidaway Island resident Sandra Louise Moore "Sandy" Robinson went to be with Jesus on Monday night October 21st.
At each stop in her life, Auburn University, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte, Northern Virginia and especially Savannah, Sandy left an indelible impression with the folks she came in contact with through her work, her neighborhood, her kids' PTA, on the sidelines of youth sporting events, in the audience of high school theater productions, and churches – especially Gateway Church in Virginia and Isle of Hope United Methodist here in Savannah.
You wouldn't think that this small, smiling dynamo who was the daughter of Frances Moore, went to Jenkins, then GSU, then Auburn could be termed a "renaissance woman", but that is exactly what she was. She could paint, she did sculptures, her knowledge on gardening was noteworthy, she could handle things as a cook and there were very few things of which she could not talk intelligently.
Her memory will be with us forever as she leaves a huge hole in her family, her church, her community and this world. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Dave, her sons David and Brian, her daughters-in law Chara and Nicole and her grandchildren Riley, Eliza, Lucy and Emilia.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. this Friday at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Per Sandy's request, there will be no funeral service.
Interment will be at a later date at the family cemetery in upstate New York.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to Christ Child's Nest at Isle of Hope UMC, 412 Parkersburg Rd., Savannah, GA 31406.
Please sign our on-line guest book at www.foxandweeks.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019