Louise W. D. Merriman was born on the 23 of May 1926 in Hagerstown, MD, to Lloyd and Mary Dahlhamer. Mom was one of six children. She graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1944.
While working at the telephone company, she felt a call to serve her country in the field of nursing. So, she left home at age 19, came to Savannah and enrolled in a U.S. military nurses training program at Warren A. Candler Hospital School of Nursing, then located on E. Huntington St. However, the War ended before she graduated, and the demand for military nurses declined, so Mom decided to enter civilian nursing.
Completing her training, she became a registered nurse, and went on to earn her Red Cross pin. Thus began an exciting and varied nursing career that lasted 3 decades.
Early in her career, she worked in public health, serving in some of Savannah's poorest neighborhoods. She worked as a public school nurse. She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years, helping in the move from E. Taylor St. to it's current location at Abercorn St. and Mercy Blvd. She concluded her nursing career working private duty caring for a dialysis patient.
Mom loved aircraft and flying, so it's not surprising she married a U.S. Navy fighter pilot (while still in nursing school). She raised 3 children - 2 boys and a girl.
She was an avid reader. A Sunday School teacher. She did volunteer work for the March of Dimes.
She was a Christian and put her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She spent her lifetime serving others.
Mom went to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She will be greatly missed. A private burial was held.
If you would like to make a donation in her memory, you can do so to your local Red Cross chapter or Hospice.
