|
|
Lowell Wendell Hagan, Sr., age 78, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, GA. He was born in Bulloch County to the late John L. & Palmer Freeman Hagan. He was retired from Hagan & Oliver Sheet Metal, where he was partner, after 46 years of service and was a member of Farmdale Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of the deacons. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline H. Bazemore and his brothers, Ralph "Donald" Hagan, Wayne Malcom Hagan and John Raburn Hagan.
Survivors: Wife - Rachel Wiley Hagan of Sylvania, GA, Son - Lowell Wendell Hagan Jr. (Sharon) of Sylvania, GA, Daughter - Kim Hagan Durden (Mitchell) of Sylvania, GA and
Son - Kevin Loyd Hagan (Elizabeth) of Arlington, VA; Grandchildren - Jason Edward Clifton, Natalie Hagan Bragg, Dewey Mitchell "Mitch" Durden III, Ashley Hagan Greene, Amelia Magill Hagan and Clay Mitchell Durden, Great Grandchildren - Jayce Clifton, Landon Clifton, Hagan Bragg, Hoyt Bragg, Grayson Greene, and Gabi Greene, Sisters - Alma Rita Hagan of Rocky Ford, GA and Helen H. Stephens (W.B.) of Register, GA and Many nieces, nephews, and Cousins.
Visitation: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.
Funeral Services: Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Farmdale Baptist Church with Rev. Elizabeth Hagan, Rev. Walter Leveritt, & Rev. Bryce Jeffcoat officiating. Burial following at Farmdale Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Hagan will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers: Randy Hagan, Wayne Hagan, Buddy Stephens, Eddie Stephens, Ronnie Phillips, Johnny Phillips, Tracy Bazemore, Jerry Bazemore, Neal Bazemore, Ralph Mock, Butch Beasley, Matt Parker, Chris Doyle and Derrick Waters. Honorary Pallbearers: Deacons of Farmdale Baptist Church, McDonald's Coffee Club and Believers Church Friday Breakfast Club.
Remembrances: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Farmdale Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Joy Tuten, 140 Heather Lane, Sylvania, GA 30467.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. www.thomsponstricklandwaters.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 24, 2019