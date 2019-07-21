|
Savannah - Loy Tindol Smith Loy Tindol Smith, age 71, went to her heavenly home on July 20, 2019.
At her side was her loving husband of 53 years, Ronald H. "Ronnie" Smith. Additional surviving loved ones include her two sons, Roger H. Smith and Steve R. Smith, their spouses Kevin Peek and Brandi W. Smith, and two granddaughters, Ellie and Olivia Smith.
Loy was born in Savannah on November 16, 1947, and remained in her home city throughout her life. She was the daughter of Jenness and Mary Tindol, who predeceased her, and the sister of Earl Tindol (JoAnn) of Gastonia, North Carolina, and Richard Tindol, Sr. (Terry) of Savannah. Compassion and joy were Loy's perennial gifts to everyone in her family and to her circle of dear friends.
A period of visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Savannah Room at Calvary Baptist Temple, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the Wilder Chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News July 21, 2019
