Loyd Robert Jefferson Jr.
Loyd Robert Jefferson, Jr.
St. Louis, MO
Loyd, Robert Jefferson, Jr., age 93, former Savannah resident, and WWII Navy Veteran, passed away Friday November 20, 2020 in St. Louis. He was the father of Gloria Loyd and Robert J. "Bob" Loyd, III and wife Donna; the grandfather of 6, great-grandfather of 2, and brother of 3. He was preceded in death by his wife Delores, his parents, and two brothers.
A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis under the direction of Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin MO 63011. To view the full obituary or sign the family's on-line guestbook, go to www.Schrader.com.
Savannah Morning News
November 29, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
