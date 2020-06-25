Lt. Colonel Douglas Gregory Schmidt
1946 - 2020
Savannah
Lt. Colonel Douglas Gregory Schmidt b:10-21-1946, passed into Christ's arms on June 23, 2020. Resident of The Landings for 29 years. He is survived by his wife Karol, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, mother and 2 sisters.
Remembrances may be made to Isle of Hope United Methodist Church.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
