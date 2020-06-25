Lt. Colonel Douglas Gregory Schmidt
Savannah
Lt. Colonel Douglas Gregory Schmidt b:10-21-1946, passed into Christ's arms on June 23, 2020. Resident of The Landings for 29 years. He is survived by his wife Karol, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, mother and 2 sisters.
Remembrances may be made to Isle of Hope United Methodist Church.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Savannah
Lt. Colonel Douglas Gregory Schmidt b:10-21-1946, passed into Christ's arms on June 23, 2020. Resident of The Landings for 29 years. He is survived by his wife Karol, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, mother and 2 sisters.
Remembrances may be made to Isle of Hope United Methodist Church.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.