Ms. Savannah - Lucille C. Glenn On Saturday morning Aug 31, 2019 at the blessed age of 96 years, God touched Lucille with a finger of love and called her home. Funeral Services will be 11:00am, Saturday, Sept 14, 2019 at Tremont Temple Baptist Church, 1110 Martin Luther King Jr Bvld, Savannah, GA 31415. Her body will be placed in the church at 9:00am for viewing until the hour of service. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Savannah Morning News September 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 13, 2019