Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Tremont Temple Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Tremont Temple Baptist Church
1110 Martin Luther King Jr Bvld
Savannah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille C. Glenn


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille C. Glenn Obituary
Ms. Savannah - Lucille C. Glenn On Saturday morning Aug 31, 2019 at the blessed age of 96 years, God touched Lucille with a finger of love and called her home. Funeral Services will be 11:00am, Saturday, Sept 14, 2019 at Tremont Temple Baptist Church, 1110 Martin Luther King Jr Bvld, Savannah, GA 31415. Her body will be placed in the church at 9:00am for viewing until the hour of service. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Savannah Morning News September 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now