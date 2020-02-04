Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guyton Cemetery
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Guyton Cemetery
Lucille Fort Seckinger

Lucille Fort Seckinger Obituary
Lucille Fort Seckinger
Savannah, GA
Mrs. Lucille Fort Seckinger, 92, of Savannah, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Savannah Commons. She was born in Tusculum, GA and was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Daniel Fort and Ivey Gertrude Dewitt Fort, her husband, W. C. "Billy" Seckinger, and a brother, Lawrence D. Fort, Jr.. She was employed for a number of years at Dixon-Sheehan-Titus Insurance Company, was a homemaker, and then retired from Sears where she was in the Catalog Department. Lucille and Billy had been faithful members of Savannah Christian Church for over 50 years.
Survivors include her son, W. Glenn Seckinger; sister, Priss Evans; brother, Leon Fort, and several nieces and nephews. The visitation and viewing will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Guyton Cemetery, followed by the graveside funeral and burial at 11 a.m.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
02/05/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
