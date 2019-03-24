|
Lucille Gardner "Lucy" Bishop, 90, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Habersham House. She was born in Cheney, Kansas and lived in Savannah for many years. She was retired as the National Marketing Manager with the Savannah Convention and Visitors Bureau and a charter member of the Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas E. Bishop, daughter Krista Bishop Gibbs and son Randall Bishop.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law Mark E. and Joy Bishop of Savannah; two granddaughters Erin Ritter of Atlanta; Ashley Bishop of Richmond Hill; grandson Michael Bishop of Statesboro; two step-grandsons Michael and Adam Herring of Savannah; twelve great grandchildren; sister Nellie Grace Hultgren of Kansas and brother John Ball of Kansas.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 24, 2019