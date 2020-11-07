1/
Lucille Georgia Boaen
1930 - 2020
Lucille Georgia Anderson Boaen, 90, of Savannah, GA, passed away November 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center under the care of Compassus Hospice. She was born August 9, 1930 to the late A.C. Anderson and Lucille Mason Anderson in Savannah, GA. Mrs. Boaen was employed as the Head Teller for Savannah Bank and Trust for many years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Temple, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Alee Temple, the Elks Ladies Auxiliary, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 135. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Myer Boaen, Jr. and son, George Gary Boaen. Surviving are a son, John Myer Boaen, III (Carol); three grandchildren, Bobby Boaen (Kim), Crystal Belk (David), and Anthony Boaen (Liz); seven great grandchildren, and a nephew. The family will receive friends Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5-7PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Greenwich Cemetery at 11AM with Rev. Ervin Smith officiating.
Savannah Morning News
11/8/2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwich Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
