Lucille Guild Christiansen, 90 of Savannah, Ga died April 5, 2019 after a long illness. Lucille was born on Nov 30, 1928 in Ontario, Canada and moved to Savannah in 1934 From Richmond, Virginia.



She graduated from St Vincent's Academy in 1946, and married Joseph A. Christiansen in 1947 and moved to Isle of Hope. She was Manager of the Isle of Hope Pool for 20 years, coaching the swim team and giving swim lessons to countless children.



Lucille joined the Isle of Hope Volunteer Fire Department in 1972, becoming one of the first certified Female Firefighters in the State of Georgia. She retired in 2008 after 35 years of service to the department.



Lucille worked as a media clerk at Jenkins High School, until her retirement in 1990, and was a lifetime member of St James Catholic Church.



She is survived by her children: Joe Jr (Beth), Doug (Claudia), Bob (Cindy), Thomas (Debi), Steve (Kathy), and Cindy (Bill), 10 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren.



Isle of Hope has lost an icon and a friend to many with her passing.



Visitation: The Family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday April 8th at Fox & Weeks Hodgson Chapel.



The Funeral Mass will be 11am, Tuesday, April 9th at Our Lady of Good Hope Chapel, Isle of Hope. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey East.



The family suggest any remembrances be made in her memory to St Vincent's Academy. Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary