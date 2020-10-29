Lucille T. Layton
Port Wentworth, GA
Mrs. Lucille T. Layton, 89, of Garden City, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born in Washington County to the late Roy & Marie Lindsey Tanner. She was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a retired self-employed beautician. Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Charles A. Layton; children, Cindy & Bennie Harper, Brad & Mary Layton; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Arrington (Raymond) and Joyce Reddick. The graveside funeral and burial for family will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 1st at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens located at 315 Greenwich Road in Savannah. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/30/2020
