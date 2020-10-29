Lucille T. LaytonPort Wentworth, GAMrs. Lucille T. Layton, 89, of Garden City, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born in Washington County to the late Roy & Marie Lindsey Tanner. She was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a retired self-employed beautician. Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Charles A. Layton; children, Cindy & Bennie Harper, Brad & Mary Layton; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Arrington (Raymond) and Joyce Reddick. The graveside funeral and burial for family will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 1st at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens located at 315 Greenwich Road in Savannah. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News10/30/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at