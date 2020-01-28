Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Exley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Chambers Exley

Add a Memory
Lucy Chambers Exley Obituary
Lucy Chambers Exley
Savannah
Lucy Chambers Exley died Saturday, January 25, 2020, with her daughters at her home.
She was the widow of William Mallette Exley, Jr. who predeceased her in 2002. A native Savannahian, she attended local schools and Armstrong College. She was an avid bridge player, and joined the duplicate bridge club in 1960. She was also active in volunteer work and worked as a volunteer at the Warren Candler Hospital for 13 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Ann Sheils (Dr. Andrew Sheils) and Kay Gunkel (Dr. Dieter Gunkel) and by five grandchildren and two great-grandsons and her longtime friend, Valerie Houston Kelly.
A private burial was held at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to the , P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.
Savannah Morning News
01-30-2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now