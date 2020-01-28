|
Lucy Chambers Exley
Savannah
Lucy Chambers Exley died Saturday, January 25, 2020, with her daughters at her home.
She was the widow of William Mallette Exley, Jr. who predeceased her in 2002. A native Savannahian, she attended local schools and Armstrong College. She was an avid bridge player, and joined the duplicate bridge club in 1960. She was also active in volunteer work and worked as a volunteer at the Warren Candler Hospital for 13 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Ann Sheils (Dr. Andrew Sheils) and Kay Gunkel (Dr. Dieter Gunkel) and by five grandchildren and two great-grandsons and her longtime friend, Valerie Houston Kelly.
A private burial was held at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to the , P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.
