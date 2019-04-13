|
|
Luther Douglas "Doug" Caine, 74, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Rosa Webster Caine, died Wednesday evening, April 10, 2019, at his home.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Hugh Jackson Caine and the late Mildred Viola Green Jaworski. Doug was of the Presbyterian faith. He was a United States Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War. Doug was a retired pipefitter for Local Union 188 - Plumbers, Pipefitters, HVAC Journeymen & Apprentices. He was an accomplished woodworker who built his own workshop and from their crafted beautiful furniture, bird houses and picture frames. Doug was known for designing and carving different wood pieces and presenting them to others as gifts. He will be remembered most for his love for his family, his country, and for his kindness shown by always helping others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Russell Caine; a sister, Linda Cetci, and a brother-in-law, Gene Presley.
Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Rosa Webster Caine of Savannah; two daughters, Andrea Kinard of North, South Carolina and Rosa Marie Williams and her husband, John, of Ellabell, Georgia; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Wanda Joyce Presley of Savannah, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Sunday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 7 o'clock Sunday evening in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend A. Brooks Cail. Interment will be private.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
Please share your thoughts about Doug and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 13, 2019