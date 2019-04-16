|
|
Luther Marion White, Sr., 91, of Savannah, Georgia and widower of Kathleen "Kay" Flowers White, died Sunday morning, April 14, 2019, at his home with his family at his side.
Born February 28, 1928, in Chatham County, Georgia, he was a son of the late George White, Sr. and the late Bertha Howell White. Mr. White was of the Baptist faith. He was a United States Army veteran. Mr. White retired from Artley Construction Company. He loved his family, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy S. White; six brothers, George, Jr., John, Raymond, Joe, James and Edward White; two sisters, Arlene Kennedy and Mary Beasley, and a son-in-law, John Devereux, Sr.
Surviving are two sons, Luther White, Jr. of Rincon, Georgia and Charles White, Sr. (Sheri) of Savannah, Georgia; three daughters, Bonnie Devereux, Karen Carter and her husband, Buddy, and Laraine White, all of Savannah, Georgia; five grandchildren, Tonya Newton, Carla Garland and her husband, Adam, Jason White, Kenneth Devereux and Charles "C. J." White, Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Kaeleigh Channell and her husband, Joe, Skylar Newton, Erinn White, Colten Devereux, Grace Garland, Madison White and Camden Devereux; three great-great-grandchildren, Drayven Lawson, Amara Lawson and Salem Newton, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Tuesday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Drew Corbett. Interment, with military honors, will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family extends a special thanks to Sheri Pollard for taking such good care of their dad.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 16, 2019