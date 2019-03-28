Lydia Bott Hadwin passed peacefully into eternal rest on March 23, 2019. Lydia was born on September 23, 1934 in Fulda, Germany, where she lived until meeting and falling in love with U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Arden H. Hadwin who was stationed in Fulda. After their marriage in 1954 they moved to Savannah, Georgia where she enjoyed a full life with her family and friends. Her family enjoyed her incredible cooking and the many special and delicious meals she prepared, especially her roulade and knodel (German meat rolls and potato dumplings), and beautiful anise cookies at Christmas. Lydia was a loving and devoted wife for 56 years until Arden's death in 2011 and was a wonderful and fun mother to her three children.



Lydia's hobbies included collecting antiques and painting. She painted predominantly landscapes and seascapes in both acrylic and watercolor, and her original artwork is proudly displayed in her children's homes. She enjoyed taking painting lessons from several local artists including Ray Ellis and Peggy Cone. She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren.



Lydia was preceded in death by her parents Maria and Joseph Bott, her husband Arden H. Hadwin, and her grandson Gary L. Hadwin, Jr. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Arden J. Hadwin and wife Rebecca, Gary L. Hadwin and wife Lynn, Renee H. Newell and husband Mac, as well as seven grandchildren, Jordan H. Windham (Lee), Jennifer Hadwin, Chase Hadwin (Heather), Arden J. Hadwin, Jr., Arabella Hadwin, Olivia Newell and Noah Newell. Lydia is also survived by her sister Erika Lumsden.



Lydia's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Lydia's long-term caregivers including Betty White, Carrie Cotten, Janice Shelton and Alissa Smalls for their devotion and kind service.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, with a graveside funeral service to be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.



Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 28, 2019