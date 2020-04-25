|
Lynn Jones
Westlake Village, CA
Lynn Jones (Evelyn Hargreaves Jones), wife of Noble Wimberly Jones of Savannah, passed away on April 2nd at the age of 98 in Westlake Village, California. It was during World War II that Lynn met her future husband, Noble W. Jones, who served as an officer in the US Air Force. They were married for 43 years.
After raising their two children, Richard Noble Jones and Frances (Fran) Meldrim Jones Pavley, Lynn and Noble moved to Savannah in 1973, where he had many friends and relatives. They enjoyed many cultural and social activities, and lived in a historic downtown home for 13 years. Lynn, with decades of expertise in women's clothing, worked for Fine's Department Store on Broughton Street. They enjoyed dinners at the Ogelthorpe Club, attending Christ Church, and spending time at Tybee Beach. Visiting Noble's aunts, Caroline Meldrim and Sophie Meldrim Shonnard were always special occasions. Noble's siblings, Frances Luquer, George Fenwick Jones and Caroline Jones Wright and their children were frequent visitors. Lynn was also a docent at the Owens-Thomas House and especially enjoyed spending time with their friends, Elsie and Bill Travis, John and Madie McGowan and Adrian and Mary Colquitt.
After Noble's death in 1986, Lynn returned to California to be closer to her two children, four grandchildren, and her two brothers (Bryan and David Hargreaves) and sister, Margaret Gray. Lynn was a woman ahead of her time. She balanced a career in retail, returned and graduated from college, and raised two children with her husband. Lynn had a long and productive life. A memorial service is pending due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Savannah Morning News
April 26 and 27, 2020
