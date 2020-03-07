|
Lynn Nash Stone
Pembroke, GA
Lynn Nash Stone, beloved daughter of Dearing and Nancy Nash, passed away Friday, February 28th 2020 in her hometown of Savannah, GA. She was surrounded in her last moments by friends and family. Her laugh, her smile will now echo and shine through the halls of eternity. Her soul, free and unburdened by time or pain, will find a welcomed seat at the table of God. She will be remembered by her constant companion, Taylor Corwin. Lynn is survived by her children, Jonathan, Benjamin, and Emily, as well as her sisters, Anne Nash and Judith Braun. A private memorial service will be held in the coming weeks.
