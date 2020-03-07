Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Nash Stone

Add a Memory
Lynn Nash Stone Obituary
Lynn Nash Stone
Pembroke, GA
Lynn Nash Stone, beloved daughter of Dearing and Nancy Nash, passed away Friday, February 28th 2020 in her hometown of Savannah, GA. She was surrounded in her last moments by friends and family. Her laugh, her smile will now echo and shine through the halls of eternity. Her soul, free and unburdened by time or pain, will find a welcomed seat at the table of God. She will be remembered by her constant companion, Taylor Corwin. Lynn is survived by her children, Jonathan, Benjamin, and Emily, as well as her sisters, Anne Nash and Judith Braun. A private memorial service will be held in the coming weeks.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
March 8, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now