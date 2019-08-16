|
Mrs. Savannah - Lynne Aiken McGarity Lynne Aiken McGarity, 69, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Savannah, GA. The daughter of the late Clyde and Harriet Aiken, Lynne was born in Greensboro, NC. Lynne was a former realtor, avid gardener, and a lover of all animals. She is survived by her loving husband Ron; three children, Robin Dowden (Jimmy), Mark McGarity (Erin) and Natalie Thier (Joey); and two brothers, Clyde Aiken (Betty) and Joel Aiken (Patsy); and seven grandchildren. Her life revolved around her family and grandchildren, her pets, flowers, and doing good for all those she met that were in need. She was loved by everyone that knew her and always had a beautiful smile that matched her wonderful soul. Our world has lost a beautiful bright light that will now go and add to the glory of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation and/or The Humane Society of Savannah. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:00pm, at the Delegal Creek Marina, 1 Marina Drive, Savannah, GA 31411. Casual Attire Encouraged. Savannah Morning News August 16, 2019
