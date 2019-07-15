|
Savannah - M. Henry Tuten, Jr. Manasse Henry Tuten, Jr., 89, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Gardenia "Denia" Jones Tuten, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 13, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Rincon, Georgia, he was a son of the late Manasse Henry Tuten, Sr. and the late Ruby Demaris Dasher Tuten. Mr. Tuten was a member of Central Church of Christ. He was a United States Navy veteran. Mr. and Mrs. Tuten owned and operated Tuten's Fish Camp. He loved spending time with his family, riding motorcycles, and playing the violin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Ann Tuten, who died at 3 1/2 from leukemia.
Surviving are his wife of almost 64 years, Gardenia "Denia" Jones Tuten of Savannah, Georgia; two daughters, Cheryl K. Horton and her husband, Ron, and Virginia "Ginger" Ann Smith and her husband, Snuffy, all of Savannah, Georgia; three grandchildren, Jennifer Ann Edgerly and her husband, Mike, (and they are expecting a son who will be born in October), Matthew Kyle Smith, and Andrew David Horton.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Tuesday evening at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Wednesday afternoon in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by Mitch Holcombe. Interment will be in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: Flowers or memorials to - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Remembrances: Flowers or memorials to - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
