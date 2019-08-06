|
|
Savannah - Mable Elizabeth Stewart We celebrate the life and memory of Mrs. Mable Elizabeth Stewart, wife of George Nathaniel Stewart, who transitioned on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Mable Stewart embraced life fully and blessed the lives of so many. Mable was born on May 14, 1933 to the late Edward and Lula Mae Lotson of Savannah, Georgia. She attended St. Benedict's School and was an academically gifted student. She graduated from Woodsville High School in with distinction. She earned her certification as a licensed practical nurse in 1969 and was employed by Memorial Hospital for over a decade and later retired from Candler General Hospital. As a second career, Mable Stewart and her husband operated the Stewart Daycare Center for 12 years where they cared, mentored, and educated generations of children. After giving many years of care, guidance and education to many. Mable and George Stewart closed the day care to share their lives of love and service to the entire community. Her favorite hobbies were, sewing, cooking, teaching Sunday school, watching religious television, and public speaking. She was the first ordained Bible Study teacher, an ordained minister, President of the Usher Board and the Pastor's Aid Board, a deaconess of the Royal Church of Christ where she was a member for over 30 years.
As a young adult, she married George Nathaniel Stewart and they had six children. Since Mable was the oldest girl of twelve siblings, Mable believed in strong united families. She truly believed that through God all things were possible andfaith was first in her life. She was a beautiful person inside and out and had a spirit and authenticity that made her unforgettable.
Mable was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Veronica Lotson, and brother Freddie Lotson. She leaves behind six children, [Cynthia D. Stewart and Monica E.S. (John) Brown both of Savannah, Greg (Gloria) Stewart, George P. Stewart, Timothy (Markesa) Stewart, and Mavis Theresa Stewart of Atlanta, GA]; seven siblings [Al Lotson of Savannah, GA, Edward(Francine) Lotson of Alexandria, VA, Eleanor Canty of Savannah, GA, Patricia (Jimmy) Williams of Cleveland, OH, Michael(Angela) Lotson of Savannah, GA, Melvin Lotson (Francis Grenier) of Milledgeville, GA, and Vernon Lotson of Savannah, GA,]; ten grandchildren [Torinao Doyle Selina (Joe) Archie of Tampa, FL, Monee (Nick) Davis of Statesboro, GA, Gillette (Kewami) Gaines of Warner Robins, GA, Alexis Stewart of Lake Worth, GA, Ashley Lightfoot of Savannah, GA, Ebony, Jaylyn, Destinee and Faith Stewart of Atlanta, GA] and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Friday, August 9, 2019 at Resurrection of Our Lord Church, 112 Fell Street in Savannah.
Please sign our guestbook at www.bakermccullough.com
The family of the late Mrs. Mable Stewart wishes to express their gratitude to the Royal Church of Christ, Resurrection of our Lord Church, and appreciation to their many family and friends for their acts of kindness. May God bless each of you. The Family.
Savannah Morning News August 6, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 6, 2019