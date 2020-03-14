|
Mable M. Dow
Savannah, GA
Mable (Peggy) M. Dow passed away peacefully on March 6 at age 91. She was born on June 14, 1928 in Tulsa, OK. Her parents were Mary and James Montgomery. Peggy lived in Savannah and was a sales associate for JCPenney's. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was proceeded in death by her parents and son Frank C. Dow Jr.
She is survived by her children Patricia Bentley (Patti) Barbara Brown (Bob) Donna Ogletree (Charlie) Paul Dow (Laura) She was Mema to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Service will be held 11:00am March 21 at Zion Lutheran Church in Guyton, GA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church 121 Noel C. Conaway Rd. in Guyton, GA 31312.
