Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Macy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macy Noel Smith


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Macy Noel Smith Obituary
Macy Noel Smith, 31, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence.

Surviving are her son, Clay Smith, father and stepmother, Robert R. and Tracie Penix; grandmother, Tonya Ginn; sister, Emily Penix; brother, Gavin Tremblay and uncle, Dan Smith all of Savannah. She was preceded in death by her mother, Terri Lynn Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now