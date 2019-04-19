|
|
Macy Noel Smith, 31, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence.
Surviving are her son, Clay Smith, father and stepmother, Robert R. and Tracie Penix; grandmother, Tonya Ginn; sister, Emily Penix; brother, Gavin Tremblay and uncle, Dan Smith all of Savannah. She was preceded in death by her mother, Terri Lynn Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 19, 2019