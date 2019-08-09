Home

Maderia Wilson Pelletier

Maderia Wilson Pelletier Obituary
Glennville - Maderia Wilson Pelletier Maderia Durrence Wilson Pelletier, 89, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at North Springs Assisted Living in Claxton. She was born May 6, 1930 to Elliott and Merle Tatum Durrence and lived here all of her life. Maderia was retired from Ithaca Manufacturing Company as a supervisor in packaging and was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and loved spending time with her family. Maderia was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and is preceded in death by her, parents; husbands, Frank Pelletier and Emmitt Wilson; brother, Layton Durrence; step-son, Michael Pelletier and grandson, Benji Wilson. She is survived by: Children, Johnny Wilson (Lois) of Atlanta; Jackie Wilson (Linda) of Rincon; Ricky Wilson (Joy) of Glennville; Andy Wilson (Terri) of Glennville; Randy Wilson (Debra Sue) of Glennville; Dennis Wilson (Stephanie) of Glennville; Vicki Stanford (Kurt) of Savannah; Angela Weeks (Jimmy) of McDonough; Siblings, Lou Andurizzi (Louie) of Glennville; Sarah Ann Lowery (Odis) of Rincon; Selby Durrence (Dian) Durrence of Lakeland, Florida; Willie Durrence (Hollie) of Glennville. Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews also survive. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Brenton and Elder Clay Gill officiating. Burial will follow in Glennville Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Toby Wilson, T.J. Wilson, Alan Wilson, Michael Wilson, Jackie Wilson, Jr, Jonah Durrence Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.

Savannah Morning News August 9, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 9, 2019
