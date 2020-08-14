1/
Madge Brinson Mosley
Mrs. Madge Brinson Mosley
Metter, GA
Mrs. Madge Brinson Mosley, 86, of the Aline Community Metter died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Azalea Health and Rehab. in Metter. She was a retired nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Mosley, parents, William Rufus and Vellie Jones Brinson, a daughter, Sherry Mosley and a sister Dorothy Bunch. She is survived by sons, Edward K. Mosley, Stan Mosley and John Holt Mosley. A daughter Beth Braun. Eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
The service will be private. Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home of Metter.
Savannah Morning News
August 15, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
800 West Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2084
