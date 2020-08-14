Mrs. Madge Brinson Mosley
Metter, GA
Mrs. Madge Brinson Mosley, 86, of the Aline Community Metter died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Azalea Health and Rehab. in Metter. She was a retired nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Mosley, parents, William Rufus and Vellie Jones Brinson, a daughter, Sherry Mosley and a sister Dorothy Bunch. She is survived by sons, Edward K. Mosley, Stan Mosley and John Holt Mosley. A daughter Beth Braun. Eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
The service will be private. Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home of Metter.
