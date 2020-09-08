Madora J. Reese
Harlem, GA
Madora J. Reese, 73, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Reese was a member of Central Baptist Church of Savannah. Madora thoroughly enjoyed playing darts and the fellowship of friends. Affectionately known as Granny to those she loved, she adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren cherishing each moment with them.
Granny is survived by her daughters, Connie Quinty of Dalton, GA and Rebecca (Roy Scot) Lariscy of Harlem; two brothers, Gordon (Kay) Bradford of Aiken, Jack (Paula) Bradford of Hephzibah; sister – in –law, Mary Bradford of Lincolnton; sister, Lynne (J) Blanchard of Lincolnton; 7 precious grandchildren; and 2 beautiful great-grandchildren. Mrs. Reese is preceded in death by her husband, Carveth Reese, her brother, Walter Bradford and one grandson.
Memorial Services will be privately held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
September 8, 2020
