Mae Foon Eng Jue
Mae Foon Eng Jue
Savannah, GA
Mae Foon Eng Jue (February 9, 1935 – August 5, 2020)
Mae Foon Eng Jue, 85, of Savannah, died August 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on February 9,1935 in Jacksonville, FL, the daughter of the late Jung Fie Ng and the Lee Fong Ng.
She often told stories of growing up on a farm owned by her father and his brothers in Jacksonville, Florida. She and her 5 brothers and 3 sisters helped out on the farm which supplied Chinese vegatables to restaurants. After graduating high school she attended Montreat College in 1953 and then
Georgia Baptist Nursing School when she met her future partner for life , Raymond Jue , Jr. They spent a wonderful 63 years together raising their four children in Savannah, Ga.
Mae was happiest cooking outstanding, memorable Chinese dishes for her family and friends. After the kids were grown, she spent years working in the family owned 7-11 Minit Store on DeRenne Avenue. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Mae Foon was predeceased by her husband Raymond Jue, Jr. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Jue, and his wife Joy; her sons: Tommy and his wife Valerie, Allen and his wife Debi of Marietta, Rodney and his wife Donna, and her daughter Denise and her husband Armand of Marietta; grandchildren Bruce and his wife Aparna of Marietta, Mandy Freeman of Atlanta, Jamie of Colorado, Brayton, Copelyn, Ashley, Ryan and Addison of Marietta; great-grandchild Arya of Marietta; two brothers, Wah Gat Eng and Wah Quon Eng of St Louis; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
