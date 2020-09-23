Malcolm "Mal" Blair White
Metter, GA
Malcolm "Mal" Blair White, 76 of Metter, Georgia, passed away on September 21, 2020. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 16, 1944 and was the son of the late Daniel Arthur White, Jr. & Berta Catherine White.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathryn McNeal White; daughters Kristina Marie White and Ashley Miller Taylor (Charles); son William Daniel White (Denna); 5 grandchildren Kendle and Katie-Blair White, Brock and Emmeline Taylor, and Ian Evans (Brianna).
Mal graduated from Newton South High School in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts in 1962. After high school, he worked for a short period of time building houses. He graduated from North Carolina State University in 1969 with a degree in mathematics and began teaching high school math at Savannah Country Day School. He continued his education in Savannah and earned a master's degree in mathematics education from Armstrong College and Savannah State University.
Mal generously served Savannah Country Day for over 30 years in a multitude of roles, including math department chair, dean of students, Upper School assistant principal and an advisor to the discipline committee. He was equally invested in athletics and he numerous sports during his tenure, including varsity football and JV basketball. He served 20 years as the varsity girls basketball head coach, best remembered as "Mal's Gals". Amassing over 320 wins, he led teams to three sub-region championships, two trips to the Sweet Sixteen state tournament and an elite eight finish in the 1996-1997 state tournament. As the varsity golf coach for over 30 years, he led the team to four state championships and five state medalists.
In 2001, Mal retired from Savannah Country Day School moved to Metter, GA, where he and Kathryn opened Silver Fox Farm. He enjoyed golfing at Willow Lake Golf Club, fishing at the pond and playing bridge.
Mal served his community as a member of the Metter Rotary Club, where he was most recently the Senior Ex-Officio. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and created the Metter Rotary Scholarship. He took great pride in choosing the candidate each year. He also introduced the Vocational Service Award in Metter, an honor given to individuals in the community who have served their industry for over 25 years.
Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Graveside service and burial will be on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Rotary Club of Metter, P.O. Box 794, Metter, GA 30439.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries