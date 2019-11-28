|
|
|
Malcolm James Andrews
Savannah, GA
Malcolm James Andrews, 74, passed away November 26, 2019 at his home. Mr. Andrews was born in Lyons, GA on November 4, 1945 to the late Tom and Zalia Andrews. He was a resident of Savannah Metropolitan area since 1973. He was of Methodist faith. Mr. Andrews was an insurance agent employed with Woodmen of the World for 34 years. He was passionate about community service, volunteering, and his family. He enjoyed fishing as often as he could, but on Sundays, you would find him watching NASCAR. He loved food and most especially bacon, icecream, and boiled peanuts. Mr. Andrews is preceded in death by a brother and five sisters. Surviving are the mother of his children, Susan C. Andrews; two sons, Malcolm "Cole" Andrews (Deborah) and Timothy Andrews (Ying); two daughters, Eileen Boyd and Gwen Anderson (Tim Ternest); five grandchildren; and a brother, Darvin Andrews (Beverly). Visitation will be held Saturday November 30 from 10-11 AM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with the funeral service to begin at 11AM with Mr. Winston Beasley officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Richmond Hill, GA at 1 PM. The family has entrusted Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with services.
Savannah Morning News
November 29, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019