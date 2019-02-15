|
|
Funeral service for Sis. Mamie Louise Hortense Haynes Bowers will be 1:00 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Liberty City Church of Christ, 1709 Staley Avenue. Surviving are: Carolyn V. Bush, Hortense Green (Willie), Jeannette Jackson (Larry), Jake "Ricky" Bowers III (Lorraine), Gwendolyn Bowers, and Camille Gray (Tommy). Visitation: 6p-8p Friday at the church. Interment: Greenwich Cemetery. Sexton-Hall Funeral Home 912-964-4336 www.sextonhallfh.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 15, 2019