Manning L. GrahamRinconManning L. Graham, 91, died October 17th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He married Thelma Johnson Graham on December 25th, 1945 when he was 16 and she was 13. They were married until her death in 1986. He was also predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Dona Manning Graham and his siblings Bruce, Bessie, Grace, Wilma and Juanita.He worked at Union Camp for 33 years. He also worked at Clifton Equipment before retiring from the State Health Department. He served on the Rincon City Council and was a Mason and member of the Springfield Lodge #440.He is survived by his children, Kay Corbin, Fay Hodges (Paul), Jerry Graham (Marie); grandchildren, Gina Pevey (Darren), Genefer Graham, Manning Graham (Erika), Sonja Oglesby, Craig Oglesby, Tammy Wilkes (Chip), Lee Corbin; 12 great-grandchildren and very special friend and companion, Frances Thomas.Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20th from 6 - 8 at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 21st at 2 PM at the Rincon Cemetery with Masonic Rights.All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place and the number of people in the building will be limited.