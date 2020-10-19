1/
Manning L. Graham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manning's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manning L. Graham
Rincon
Manning L. Graham, 91, died October 17th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He married Thelma Johnson Graham on December 25th, 1945 when he was 16 and she was 13. They were married until her death in 1986. He was also predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Dona Manning Graham and his siblings Bruce, Bessie, Grace, Wilma and Juanita.
He worked at Union Camp for 33 years. He also worked at Clifton Equipment before retiring from the State Health Department. He served on the Rincon City Council and was a Mason and member of the Springfield Lodge #440.
He is survived by his children, Kay Corbin, Fay Hodges (Paul), Jerry Graham (Marie); grandchildren, Gina Pevey (Darren), Genefer Graham, Manning Graham (Erika), Sonja Oglesby, Craig Oglesby, Tammy Wilkes (Chip), Lee Corbin; 12 great-grandchildren and very special friend and companion, Frances Thomas.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20th from 6 - 8 at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 21st at 2 PM at the Rincon Cemetery with Masonic Rights.
All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place and the number of people in the building will be limited.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved