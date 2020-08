Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcus Burrison

Ridgeland, SC

Marcus Burrison, 45 of Ridgeland (Wagon branch community) departed this life on Monday, August 17, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 25 at St. John AME from 5-7 PM. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at St. John AME @ 1:00 PM.

