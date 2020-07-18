Marcus Zeigler
Fort Collins, CO
A beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, Marcus Cannon Zeigler, age 45, went into the arms of Jesus on July 11, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Effingham County, Georgia and spent time living in New York and Indiana before relocating to Colorado in 2011. Marcus worked in the car business for 20 years, from sales to service and he spent the last eight years as a General Manager. Marcus was an avid fan of both the Denver Broncos and 80's music. He loved to help in the kitchen, spend time outside and be with his family. He had a shining kindness and caring demeanor. We remember his incredible work ethic and his calm easy attitude and of course his quick witted add ins to conversation. Marcus was preceded in death by his mother Ramona Bragg Simpson. He is survived by his wife Emily; children Mary Grace, Genevieve, Aiden, and Joshua; father David Zeigler (Connie); stepfather Brian Simpson (Rhonda); brothers Dusty Zeigler (Elaina), Alan Zeigler (Ashley); sisters Amanda Rutland (Nathaniel), Jennifer Donahue Cook; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private memorial service with immediate family only will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation at dravetfoundation.org
in honor of his daughter, Genevieve.
Savannah Morning News
July 19, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries