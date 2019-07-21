Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Vincenti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Vincenti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Vincenti Obituary
Savannah - Margaret A. Vincenti Margaret A. Vincenti died in her home July 14, 2019 after a difficult illness.

Originally from Queens, NY, she retired to Savannah in 1990 with her husband Ernest, who predeceased her in 2002. A small memorial service was held locally. She is survived by her brothers, John and Frank and their families; sisters, Jeannette and Kathleen and their families, and brother-in-law Ben and family. Her sister, Marie predeceased her last year. She is also lovingly remembered by her son David, daughter-in-law Lynda, and three beloved granddaughters, Amanda, Jaclyn, and Natalie. Margaret was a supporter of many charities; a donation in her honor to any local organization would be a fine remembrance.

Please sign our online guest book at www.foxandweeks.com Savannah Morning News July 21, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.