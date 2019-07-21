|
|
Savannah - Margaret A. Vincenti Margaret A. Vincenti died in her home July 14, 2019 after a difficult illness.
Originally from Queens, NY, she retired to Savannah in 1990 with her husband Ernest, who predeceased her in 2002. A small memorial service was held locally. She is survived by her brothers, John and Frank and their families; sisters, Jeannette and Kathleen and their families, and brother-in-law Ben and family. Her sister, Marie predeceased her last year. She is also lovingly remembered by her son David, daughter-in-law Lynda, and three beloved granddaughters, Amanda, Jaclyn, and Natalie. Margaret was a supporter of many charities; a donation in her honor to any local organization would be a fine remembrance.
