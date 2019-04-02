|
|
Margaret Ann Barnes, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born December 24, 1941, in Savannah Georgia, to Raymond and Reta Crews. She was a 1960 graduate of H.V. Jenkins High School and married Charles Edwin Barnes on June 10, 1961, in Savannah GA. She enjoyed travelling with Charlie as he served in the Air Force and they lived in various cities in Germany and on multiple bases in the United States.
Margaret was a devoted Christian, substitute teacher and dedicated mother to Ray and Greg and could always be seen and heard at their sporting events. She was also very active in her church prayer ministry and was known to send out prayer cards to all in need. During her free time, she enjoyed reading and tending to her yard and plants.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; her son Greg and wife Melissa and their children Scott and wife Jade, Lindsey and Emory; her son Ray and wife Lisa, and their children Ragan and McKensie; a brother, Carson Crews and his wife Sandy; sister-in-law Sue Crews and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother Charles Crews.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Margaret touched are invited to Cross Baptist Church from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. Mrs. Barnes service will be at 2 P.M. with Dr. Matt Helms officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 2, 2019