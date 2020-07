Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Brunswick

Springfield, Georgia

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Margaret Brunswick (92) on July 10, 2020, at Heritage Inn Rehab Center. Viewing Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 2-6 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Life Celebration Service, July 15, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Taylor's Chapel Cemetery, Clyo, Ga.

