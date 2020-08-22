1/
Margaret Ellen Burnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ellen Burnett
Savannah, GA
Margaret Ellen Burnett, born on April 9, 1925 at Tybee Island, GA, died peacefully in Savannah on August 20, 2020.
Margaret was a graduate of the Sacred Heart Parochial School and St. Vincent's Academy. She was a secretary/bookkeeper for twenty-two years with Georgia Supply Company and later engaged for fifteen­ years with the finance division of the Savannah/Chatham County Board of Education from which she retired in 1987.
For many years, Margaret was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a member of the choir; she subsequently became a member of the St. Frances Cabrini Parish.
Margaret was the central hearth and matriarch of the Burnett family. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She was an Oblate of Saint Benedict.
Her parents Oscar C. and Ellen Wheeler Burnett, Sr., her brothers Alex Burnett, Sr. and sister-in-law Margie Boyd Burnett, and Mort Burnett and sisters-in -law June Kicklighter Burnett and Nell Wingate Burnett, her sister Mary Burnett Schwalb, her brother Abbott Emeritus Oscar C. Burnett , Jr., O.S .B., her nephew's Alex "Ike" Burnett, Jr., Clifford Schwalb and Joseph Tse predeceased her .
Margaret is survived by her brother-in-law Otto W. Schwalb, Jr.; her nephews and nieces: Michael Burnett (Katherine), Eric Burnett (Belinda), Mort Burnett (Charlene) , Oscar W. Burnett (Cindy) , John Burnett (Carmel), Catherine Burnett Tse, Glenda Burnett Morley Boyles (Earl), and Otto Tres Schwalb (Ann) and her grand nephews and nieces: Michael Harris Burnett (Beth), Hal Burnett (Theresa), Bailey Burnett, Melissa Burnett , Valerie Burnett, Laura Burnett, Hayley Burnett Allen, Todd Burnett , Jennifer Tse Register (Joe), Joseph Tse, Jessica Tse Garcia (Matt hew), Allen Burnett, Elaine Burnett, Sam Morley, Kate Rose, Christopher Schwalb, Jonathan Schwalb and Carter Schwalb and 11 great-grandnephews and nieces.
Due to Covid 19 there will be no visitation or Mass celebration. Graveside service will be in the Holy Cross section of the Catholic Cemetery, 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The family would like to express their gratitude to THA Group and Buckingham South for their care and compassion to Margaret. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Belmont Abbey, 100 Belmont-Mount Holly Road, Belmont, NC, 28012.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved