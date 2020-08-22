Margaret Ellen BurnettSavannah, GAMargaret Ellen Burnett, born on April 9, 1925 at Tybee Island, GA, died peacefully in Savannah on August 20, 2020.Margaret was a graduate of the Sacred Heart Parochial School and St. Vincent's Academy. She was a secretary/bookkeeper for twenty-two years with Georgia Supply Company and later engaged for fifteen­ years with the finance division of the Savannah/Chatham County Board of Education from which she retired in 1987.For many years, Margaret was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a member of the choir; she subsequently became a member of the St. Frances Cabrini Parish.Margaret was the central hearth and matriarch of the Burnett family. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She was an Oblate of Saint Benedict.Her parents Oscar C. and Ellen Wheeler Burnett, Sr., her brothers Alex Burnett, Sr. and sister-in-law Margie Boyd Burnett, and Mort Burnett and sisters-in -law June Kicklighter Burnett and Nell Wingate Burnett, her sister Mary Burnett Schwalb, her brother Abbott Emeritus Oscar C. Burnett , Jr., O.S .B., her nephew's Alex "Ike" Burnett, Jr., Clifford Schwalb and Joseph Tse predeceased her .Margaret is survived by her brother-in-law Otto W. Schwalb, Jr.; her nephews and nieces: Michael Burnett (Katherine), Eric Burnett (Belinda), Mort Burnett (Charlene) , Oscar W. Burnett (Cindy) , John Burnett (Carmel), Catherine Burnett Tse, Glenda Burnett Morley Boyles (Earl), and Otto Tres Schwalb (Ann) and her grand nephews and nieces: Michael Harris Burnett (Beth), Hal Burnett (Theresa), Bailey Burnett, Melissa Burnett , Valerie Burnett, Laura Burnett, Hayley Burnett Allen, Todd Burnett , Jennifer Tse Register (Joe), Joseph Tse, Jessica Tse Garcia (Matt hew), Allen Burnett, Elaine Burnett, Sam Morley, Kate Rose, Christopher Schwalb, Jonathan Schwalb and Carter Schwalb and 11 great-grandnephews and nieces.Due to Covid 19 there will be no visitation or Mass celebration. Graveside service will be in the Holy Cross section of the Catholic Cemetery, 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The family would like to express their gratitude to THA Group and Buckingham South for their care and compassion to Margaret. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Belmont Abbey, 100 Belmont-Mount Holly Road, Belmont, NC, 28012.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at