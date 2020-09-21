Margaret Madison Hatch
Savannah
Margaret Madison Hatch, 89, of Savannah, Georgia died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Memorial Universal Medical Center after a short illness. Margaret was born September 20, 1931, the second of four children born to Percy L. and Margaret A. Madison. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1949 and Armstrong State Junior College in 1951. Margaret worked for The Savannah Bank for several years and, in 1956, she married Roddy J. Hatch, Jr.
Margaret is predeceased by her parents, a brother, William Madison, and daughters Mary and Jane Hatch. She is survived by her husband, her children Doris (Ernie), Roddy III (Amy), and Andrew (Rebekah). Grandchildren Brett (Rebecca), Mary Carroll, Patrick, Roddy IV, and Michael and a great grandchild to be born November 2020 to Brett and Rebecca.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
