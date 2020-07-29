Margaret Mary Camacho Vasquez
Savannah
Margaret Mary Camacho Vasquez, 91, died after a long illness at home Saturday, July 25, 2020 under the care of Hospice Savannah. She was born in New York, New York on March 11, 1929. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School in NY and later from Central School for Practical Nurses, NYC. Her nursing career was spent at Belleview Hospital Emergency Department and later in a Gynecologist/ Obstetrics practice in NYC.
Margaret Mary along with her daughter Ginger Vasquez has spent the last 30 years living in the home of her daughter Liz Aufderheide. She is also survived by her sons, Louis Anthony Vasquez (Jenine El-Hindi), John-Paul Vasquez, brother Albert Camacho (Mary), sister Theresa Hernandez (Manuel) and Alice Terrill. She is predeceased by her brothers Joseph, Alphonso, Louis and Thomas Camacho. She is also survived by grandsons Randy and Sal Vasquez.
Margaret Mary had a deep faith that sustained her through her life. She led a life of devotion and service. Always one to lend a hand when needed, in addition to being a nurse, was very involved with and loved her church, participating in the choir, assisting with fund raisers for outreach programs , an avid crafter contributing handmade knitted and crochet items to various hospitals and organizations, including the KnitWits of White Plains Hospital and Cubs for Kids.
A memorial service will be live-streamed from St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, Georgia, August 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St Peter's Episcopal Memorial Garden following the service.
The family suggests any remembrances be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc. or Edel Caregiver Institute.
