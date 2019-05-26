Home

Margaret N. Folker


Margaret N. Folker Obituary
Margaret N. Folker of Bloomingdale, Georgia, was born in Yulee, Florida on January 29, 1930 to Charles C. Jones and Ida M. Bennett Jones (later Williams).

She is proceeded in death by her Mother and Father; her husband, Cyrus H. Folker, Jr.; her son, Eddie R. Jacques II "Deuce"; her daughter Margaret "Jan" Greenwood; three brothers - Doug Williams, Harley Jones, and John "Newt" Williams.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Patricia Taber; five granddaughters - Toni Rapier, Maggi Cannon, Nancy Van Marter (Kenneth), Jacqui Greenwood (Kyle Carter), Stacy Martinez (Armando); 12 great-grandchildren - Maggi: Justin, Hunter, Farrah, and Gracie. Nancy: Tyler, Sabrina, and Sebastian. Jacqui: Justis and Kayleigh. Stacy: Connor, Reagan, and Kennedy. She is also survived by her brother, J.W. Williams; sisters, Virginia Taylor, Dora Chapel, Lynda Boccella, and Irma Gillis.

Her father died in the line of duty in Yulee, Florida in the early 1930's and Ida later married William "Bill" Williams.

Margaret retired from the Georgia Regional Hospital after 25 years as the Food Service Supervisor to staff and patients. Margaret moved to The Oaks at Pooler in November 2018 and was loved by her friends there and the staff.

Visitation: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May, 28, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. Burial: Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019
