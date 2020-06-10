Margaret S. Willey
Margaret S. Willey
Savannah
Margaret S. Willey, 89 died on June 8, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1930 in Savannah, GA. She grew up In Savannah and Atlanta and graduated from Savannah High School in 1948 and earned an Associates Degree from Armstrong Junior College in 1950 and began her work career at Union Bag.
She met her husband, Monroe M Willey in Savannah while he was stationed at Hunter Field near the end of the Korean War. They married in 1955 and moved to suburban Philadelphia. She raised her family in both Pennsylvania and Michigan. She was a long- time member of the Methodist Church, for the past 25 years at Wesley Monumental Methodist. Margaret was involved in various community organizations, including the Garden Club of Savannah and Backpack Buddies at Wesley. She was an avid bridge player and loved going out to lunch, to the movies, and spending time with her friends.
She will be remembered for her vibrant, outgoing personality and love of her family. She had the ability to walk into a room full of strangers and make new friends before leaving.
Margaret was pre-deceased by her husband of 50 years, Monroe Willey. Surviving her are daughter and son in law, Melissa and Trip Cofield of Hertford NC, son and daughter in law Jeff and Clara Willey of Belmar NJ, son and daughter in law Dave and Joy Willey of Delaplane VA., and her brother and sister in law Walter and Mary Jean Stearman. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Meredith, Rose, Alexandra, James and Katherine, as well as one great granddaughter, Estela.
Margaret's life will be celebrated at a date to be determined, when it is safe for her loved relatives and friends to attend.
Remembrances can be made to the American Lung Association, or Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Thank You.
