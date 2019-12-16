|
Margaret Sikes
Cobbtown
Margaret Elizabeth Sikes passed away December 16, 2019, born September 16, 1925, she was 94 years old and lived a life loving and caring for others. She was known for her excellent cooking and serving her family and those in her community. She and her beloved, Roscoe were owners of the R&M Superette ,a full service grocery store, that was the main meeting place of the locals. Margaret, the oldest of the 3 Brown Sisters, (Joyce and Mary), fulfilled her role beautifully. When looking at Margaret's life, one could compare her to Martha in the Bible. She was a tireless worker, always busy for the common good. She was always first to volunteer on any project, Head of the Annie Armstrong Committee,cooking meals for Vacation bible School, decorating the tree for Lottie Moon, Choir Leader, and most importantly, keeping the thermostat on the right temperature for church. She was later voted Citizen of the Year in Cobbtown which she took very seriously. Margaret and Roscoe referred to as Aunt Margaret and Uncle Jack,never had children of their own, but served as excellent surrogates for all of their nieces and nephews. There home was the center of all family gatherings and activities. Margaret was a member of Connors Baptist Church for over 60 years. Mary and Joyce devoted themselves to caring for their oldest sister the last few years of Margaret's life. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Roscoe Sikes, sister and brother in law, Joyce and Donald Brewer .
She is survived by her her youngest sister, Mary B. Williamson and brother in law Hugh Williamson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 o'clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel. The funeral will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunlight Cemetery.
Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
