Margaret Therese Spencer Warren Rahn
Savannah, GA
Margaret Therese Spencer Warren Rahn, 94, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend went home to the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Margaret was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished.
Margaret was born May 11, 1925 in Prince Edward County, Virginia to Clarence and Inez Spencer. She lived her first 21 years in the Crewe-Burkeville, Virginia area then moved to Savannah where she made her life, raised her children, and was currently residing. A homemaker for many years, she also worked at Savannah Christian Preparatory School for 7 years and retired from the Savannah/Chatham County Public School System after working 10 years as a paraprofessional.
Margaret had a life full of interests and accomplishments. She was an active member of Bonnybridge Baptist Church in Port Wentworth where she was the oldest member of the church. She was always volunteering to serve on committees, serve as teacher of her Sunday School class when needed, and work on every social event.
Margaret loved her family. She was a devoted mother, always being there when one of them needed her. When her children were growing up, she was always a room mother…many times the chairman. She was at every school party and function that involved her children. She served on school committees, organizations, and always assisted when asked.
She was an exceptional seamstress, making most of her daughters' clothes when they were growing up, as well as sewing for friends and anyone else who heard of her skills.
Margaret loved to cross stich. She spent endless hours making beautiful pictures, mainly of Savannah houses, churches, and other historical sites. Many of these she gave as gifts to family members that now hang on their walls and can be cherished for years to come.
She also enjoyed her flowers and plants. She was especially proud of her amaryllis, peace plants, and ferns. Although she never considered herself as having a green thumb, she certainly did a remarkable job and was very protective of her green successes.
Margaret was also dedicated to delivering lunches for Meals on Wheels, even when she reached the point of not being able to get in and out of the car very easily. She would drive and have another person ride with her and take the meals to the door.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husbands, Norman W. Warren, Earl S. Rahn; a son, Pete Warren; a granddaughter, Shannon Warren; brothers, Jack and C.W. Spencer; and her step-children, Betty Vineyard, John O. Warren, Riley R. Warren and Louise Warren.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Acquilino, Judy Sturgess (Clyde), Traci Randall (Ross), and three step-sons, Robert, Douglas and Maurice Rahn; her grandchildren, Angela, Ashley, Robyn, Darrell, Toni, Kirstin, Vicky, Bobby, Damon, Candice and Caleb; twenty-six (26) great-grandchildren; seven (7) great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Oletta Warren (Pete); a sister-in-law, Betty Spencer (Jack) and several nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank the Candler Hospital doctors and staff in the emergency room, PCU and ICU, as well as the staff at Azalealand for the great care and support that they gave to our loved one and her family.
The visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home in Pooler.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home in Pooler with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Ashley Brown, Darrell Warren, Alan Hamrick, Noah Sadley, David Hendrix, Bobby Rahn, Damon Rahn, and Caleb Rahn.
Savannah Morning News
10/29/2019
