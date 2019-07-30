Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Margaret V. Harden Obituary
Mrs. Pooler - Margaret V. Harden Mrs. Margaret V. Harden, 90, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

She was born in Midville to the late Walter K. & Ollie Lawson Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kimbell Harden; daughters, Mary Harden, Kim Harden and Cindy Harden. She was a homemaker, seamstress, and she had a passionate love for her flowers.

Survivors include her children, Rick Harden (Jackie), Renee Kranking (Jamie) and Tracy Harden; grandchildren, Corey, Meghan and Mason; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Riley, Camryn and Bri; brother, Roy Brown (Betty), several nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the funeral home.

The funeral to honor her life will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Brad Butler officiating. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444 Savannah Morning News July 30, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 30, 2019
