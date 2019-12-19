Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Margaret Vaughn Obituary
Margaret Vaughn
Savannah
Margaret Vaughn, 96, died peacefully at her home in Savannah, Georgia on December 17th, 2019, attended by her family.
Margaret was born to James and Margaret Finlayson in Glasgow, Scotland in 1923. Known as Pearl, she served in the British Women's Land Army during WWII, before obtaining an educational degree from Jordanhill College in Glasgow. She taught elementary school children in Glasgow before beginning extensive and lifelong travels around the world with her husband, Dr. John Vaughn. Margaret made Savannah her home in 1969, serving as a docent at Davenport House, and volunteered with the International Red Cross. She was active as a teacher of Scottish country dancing and a supporter of Scottish activities. She was predeceased by her husband, and is survived by sons Andrew Vaughn of Rochester, Minnesota, Duncan Vaughn of Savannah, and grandchildren Ian and Laura.
All services are private.
www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
12-22-2019
savannahnow.com/obituaries
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
