Margaret "Peggy" Watson Wise
Skidaway Island
Margaret "Peggy" Watson Wise, age 80, of Savannah, GA passed peacefully on April 18, 2020. Peggy was born on June 16, 1939 in Hartford, CT to Cornelia and Elmer Watson. Her maternal grandparents were Bertha and Charles Williamson and paternal grandparents were Mabel and George Watson.
She graduated from the MacDuffie School and Smith College. Peggy married Paul Tower Wise, on November 9, 1963 in Wethersfield, CT. They resided in Irvington, NY until 1999 when they retired to the Landings at Skidaway Island.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents and brother, Charles S. Watson. She is survived by her husband and her daughters, Torrey Keeley and Cornelia Crisci, their husbands Alan and Patrick, and her grandchildren, Riley, Maggie, Abigail, Kaycie and Callan.
While living in Irvington, Peggy was an active parishioner at the Church of St. Barnabas and she volunteered with the Junior League of Westchester. She worked for the Metropolitan Golf Association for many years. After retiring to Savannah, GA, she and Paul attended St. Peter's Church on Skidaway Island. She was on the Board of The One Hundred and the Telfair Academy Guild and was a master docent at the Telfair Museum.
Peggy was a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister and above all, a cancer survivor and inspiration. She is loved and will be missed.
A memorial service will be held in Irvington, NY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to PruittHealth Hospice – Savannah and St. Peter's Church.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020