Marietta - Margee Roberson Hardy On November 12, 2019, the world lost an absolutely spectacular, special, and exceptional woman. Margee Roberson Hardy was born and raised in Savannah, GA, and spent the majority of her life in the south including her last 39 years living in Marietta, GA, the place of her death. Margee simply enjoyed life and all that it had to offer. Margee and her husband Joe travelled extensively. They enjoyed taking cruises, which brought them to exciting destinations including Hawaii, Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, and even Russia. They travelled to many places within the United States, as well as within Canada and Mexico. Margee and Joe hardly ever missed an opportunity to ballroom dance. They spent many weekends dancing the nights away with smiles on their faces. Margee and Joe were very active in the East Cobb Senior Center, participating in not only weekend activities, but also many exercise and meditation classes throughout the week. Margee and Joe also supported their children and grandchildren with absolute enthusiasm. Many of the trips they took were in order to attend events, performances, and competitions in which their grandchildren were involved. Margee and Joe were completely involved and immersed in each and every one of their grandchildren's lives and interests. Margee Hardy also truly enjoyed the art of sewing, and was one of the finest seamstresses the world has ever seen. She created gorgeous and perfectly fitting clothing and ballroom outfits as well as other types of dance costumes, which were made out of beautiful fabrics and correspondingly wonderful embellishments. Margee also enjoyed many other types of art, and made many beautiful pieces throughout her life. Margee was an exceptional woman who absolutely adored being with her family, travelling anywhere she could, and creating beautiful things. Margee Hardy will be missed more than words can ever describe.
Margee was preceded in death by her father Melvin Thomas Roberson, her mother Eva Helton Roberson, her brother Melvin, and her brother Condy. She is survived by her husband Joseph William Hardy, her two children, Heather Rand and husband Michael Rand, and Joe Hardy, Jr. and former wife Minhnuyet Hardy, her two sisters, Judy Simmons, and Melanie Roy, and her four grandchildren.
Savannah Morning News November 24, 2019
