Margie Anderson Sullivan
Springfield, GA
Margie Anderson Sullivan, 82, died Saturday February 8, 2020.
The Effingham County native was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Springfield, where she held various roles.
She retired after over 30 years with the ASCS office in Springfield. She was an active member of Effingham Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, DFCS Board, Clyo Homemakers, Effingham County Farm Bureau, and the Effingham County Fair Committee. Margie will be missed by everyone who had ever known her and enjoyed her "special occasions" cakes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Sullivan; and her parents, Horace and Edith Anderson.
Survivors include her sister, Janie Ruth Anderson Belcher and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 9:30 – 10:45 am Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Springfield.
Funeral: 11 am Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Springfield.
Interment: Springfield Cemetery Annex
Remembrances: First Baptist Church of Springfield, 1435 Hwy 119 N., Springfield, GA 31329 or .
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
